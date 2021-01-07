Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

172,555 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Limited Tech Pkg | Navigation | Power Trunk

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

172,555KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6381036
  • Stock #: F3PUHG
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV6DW080303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrite Mica
  • Interior Colour SAND BEIGE
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,555 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Spruce Mica

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, AWD, Terracotta w/SofTex Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam Feature, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Display Audio w/Navigation, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Integrated XM Satellite Radio, Lane Departure Alert, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation & JBL Package w/Suffix B, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium JBL Audio, Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Security system, SofTex Seat Trim, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Wheel Locks
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Premium Synthetic Interior

