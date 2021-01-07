+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 6-Speed Automatic AWD Spruce Mica
All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, AWD, Terracotta w/SofTex Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic High Beam Feature, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Display Audio w/Navigation, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Integrated XM Satellite Radio, Lane Departure Alert, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation & JBL Package w/Suffix B, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Premium JBL Audio, Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Security system, SofTex Seat Trim, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6