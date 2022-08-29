$18,952+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE
103,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9236377
- Stock #: F4UFDX
- VIN: 2T3BFREV6DW046336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed super ECT automatic transmission
Drive mode select -inc: sport, eco, normal modes
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats
Passenger seat cushion airbag
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area tie down rings
12V aux pwr outlet
Front seat-back pockets
Under cargo area storage compartments
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline, fold-down centre armrest
Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, eco drive monitor
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio & Bluetooth controls
Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
High solar energy absorbing glass
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front windshield acoustic glass
Spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Wheel arch moulding
Projector style halogen headlamps -inc: auto headlamp cancel function
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Roof mounted antenna
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
