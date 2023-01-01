2013 Toyota RAV4

- Listing ID: 9473193
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
188,880 KM
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed super ECT automatic transmission
Drive mode select -inc: sport, eco, normal modes
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Silver painted roof rails
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front windshield acoustic glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Chrome accent strip on front bumper
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome inner door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Cargo area tie down rings
Sliding front centre console box
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Under cargo area storage compartments
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Automatic dual zone climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline, fold-down centre armrest
Front & rear cup holders -inc: illuminated front cup holder
Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, eco drive monitor
Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching
Heated SofTex front sport bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, pwr driver seat lumbar support, pwr driver seat fore/aft, pwr adjustable driver seat cushion height, driver seat memory system, pwr driver seat recline, passenger seat fore/aft, passen...
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
