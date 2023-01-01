2013 Toyota RAV4

$17,800 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 8 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9473193

9473193 Stock #: F4WKUT

F4WKUT VIN: 2T3DFREV2DW024004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 188,880 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Hill Descent Control Stainless Steel exhaust system Front & rear stabilizer bars Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Electric pwr steering Transmission oil cooler Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes HD battery, starter, alternator & heater 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed super ECT automatic transmission Drive mode select -inc: sport, eco, normal modes Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS PWR MOONROOF Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Rear Privacy Glass Automatic Headlamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-colour door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front & rear splash guards Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Projector style halogen headlamps Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer High solar energy absorbing glass Silver painted roof rails P235/55R18 all-season tires Lip Spoiler Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals Front windshield acoustic glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Chrome accent strip on front bumper Spoiler w/LED stop lamp Wheel arch moulding Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Tonneau Cover rear window defogger Rear View Camera CARGO LAMP Cargo Net Digital clock Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Front Reading Lamps Illuminated Entry Anti-Theft System Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Door Map Pockets Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Electric rear window defogger Retained accessory pwr Leather-wrapped shift knob Map lamps Chrome inner door handles Coat hooks Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Simulated Leather Door Trim Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cargo area tie down rings 12V aux pwr outlet Cargo shade Sliding front centre console box Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Front seat-back pockets Under cargo area storage compartments Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Automatic dual zone climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline, fold-down centre armrest Front & rear cup holders -inc: illuminated front cup holder Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, eco drive monitor Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching Heated SofTex front sport bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, pwr driver seat lumbar support, pwr driver seat fore/aft, pwr adjustable driver seat cushion height, driver seat memory system, pwr driver seat recline, passenger seat fore/aft, passen... Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear door child safety locks Rear child safety locks 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters Front seat mounted side airbags Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags Smart stop technology (SST) Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator Anchor points for child seats Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Passenger seat cushion airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Additional Features Wheel Locks Lock up torque converter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA) 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Front dome lamp w/map lights Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Premium Synthetic Interior Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

