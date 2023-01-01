Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

188,880 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

188,880KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473193
  • Stock #: F4WKUT
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV2DW024004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,880 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
6-speed super ECT automatic transmission
Drive mode select -inc: sport, eco, normal modes
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Silver painted roof rails
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Lip Spoiler
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front windshield acoustic glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Chrome accent strip on front bumper
Spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Wheel arch moulding
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
CARGO LAMP
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Front Reading Lamps
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Map lamps
Chrome inner door handles
Coat hooks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cargo area tie down rings
12V aux pwr outlet
Cargo shade
Sliding front centre console box
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Front seat-back pockets
Under cargo area storage compartments
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Automatic dual zone climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, rear seat heater ducts
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: recline, fold-down centre armrest
Front & rear cup holders -inc: illuminated front cup holder
Full carpeting w/carpeted/all-season floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter, eco drive monitor
Soft-touch instrument panel w/stitching
Heated SofTex front sport bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, pwr driver seat lumbar support, pwr driver seat fore/aft, pwr adjustable driver seat cushion height, driver seat memory system, pwr driver seat recline, passenger seat fore/aft, passen...
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear door child safety locks
Rear child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Front seat mounted side airbags
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Passenger seat cushion airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Roof mounted antenna
Wheel Locks
Lock up torque converter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Front dome lamp w/map lights
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
sequential shift mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Premium Synthetic Interior
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

