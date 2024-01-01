Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2013 Toyota Sequoia

193,292 MI

Details Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Sequoia

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sequoia

SR5

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1718988670
  2. 1718988672
  3. 1718988668
  4. 1718988665
  5. 1718988671
  6. 1718988666
  7. 1718988673
  8. 1718988669
  9. 1718988672
  10. 1718988669
  11. 1718988661
  12. 1718988667
  13. 1718988662
  14. 1718988666
  15. 1718988666
  16. 1718988659
  17. 1718988663
  18. 1718988671
  19. 1718988672
  20. 1718988672
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,292MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBW5G14DS078674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 193,292 MI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 193,292 MI $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN 1LS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN 1LS 76,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 172,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sequoia