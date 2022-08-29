Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE **New Arrival**

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE **New Arrival**

Location

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  Stock # P4423A
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2013 Toyota Sienna SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/201 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna has the following options: Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, Traction control (TRAC), Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs, Temporary spare tire, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport style grille, and Sport gauges. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

