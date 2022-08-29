$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2013 Toyota Sienna
SE **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
- Listing ID: 9228775
- Stock #: P4423A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2013 Toyota Sienna SE **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/201 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna has the following options: Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder, Vehicle stability control (VSC), Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer, Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter, Traction control (TRAC), Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs, Temporary spare tire, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport style grille, and Sport gauges. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
