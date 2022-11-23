Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

137,811 KM

Details Description Features

$22,188

+ tax & licensing
$22,188

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE FWD | Moonroof | Backup Camera

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE FWD | Moonroof | Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$22,188

+ taxes & licensing

137,811KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9333202
  Stock #: F4UYTM
  VIN: 5TDXK3DC6DS336916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Sienna SE 8 Passenger 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWD Alpine White
Key Features:
- Power Liftgate
- Dual Power Sliding Side Doors
- Backup Camera
- Auto-dimming Rear-View Mirror
- HomeLink Garage System
- Power Moonroof
- Cruise Control
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Driver Seat


Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GLASS ARMOUR PROTECTIVE WINDSHIELD COATING
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Sport tuned suspension
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs
MacPherson gas strut independent front suspension -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated pwr mirrors
Front fog lamps
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Pwr back door w/jam protection
Sport style grille
P235/50R19 all-season tires
Smoked headlamp surround
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-colour splash guards
19" aluminum 6-spoke wheels w/locks
Sport front and rear fascia
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Rear child safety locks
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front & rear head curtain airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Front & middle row seat belts w/adjustable anchors -inc: pretensioners, force limiters
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front & rear cup holders
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Lockable glove box
Assist grips
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Drivers coin case compartment
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Multi-info display
Chrome interior door handles
Rear window sunshade
Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks
2nd row removable centre console box
All-season carpeted floor mats
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder
Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, ECO indicator
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc audio controls
Sport gauges
2nd row removable 3-passenger multi-functional reclining 40/20/40 split bench seat -inc: removable middle seat, adjustable headrests, tip-up & slide feature
Reclining front captain sport fabric seats w/leatherette trim -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat, pwr lumbar support, adjustable headrests & foldable armrest
Rear Air Conditioning
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

