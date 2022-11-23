2013 Toyota Sienna

$22,188 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 8 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9333202

9333202 Stock #: F4UYTM

F4UYTM VIN: 5TDXK3DC6DS336916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 137,811 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension 3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs MacPherson gas strut independent front suspension -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Roof Rails CHROME DOOR HANDLES PWR MOONROOF Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Heated pwr mirrors Front fog lamps Rear Windows Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper/washer Dual pwr sliding doors Projector style halogen headlamps Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer Pwr back door w/jam protection Sport style grille P235/50R19 all-season tires Smoked headlamp surround Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-colour splash guards 19" aluminum 6-spoke wheels w/locks Sport front and rear fascia Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Rear child safety locks Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Electronic stability control (ESC) Brake assist (BA) Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags Smart stop technology (SST) Front & rear head curtain airbags Airbag Occupancy Sensor RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Front & middle row seat belts w/adjustable anchors -inc: pretensioners, force limiters Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS HomeLink Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front & rear cup holders Universal Garage Door Opener Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Engine Immobilizer Door Map Pockets Rear window defroster w/timer Retained accessory pwr Lockable glove box Assist grips Front centre console box Coat hooks Scuff Plates Drivers coin case compartment Pwr windows w/auto up/down Multi-info display Chrome interior door handles Rear window sunshade Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks 2nd row removable centre console box All-season carpeted floor mats Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, ECO indicator Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc audio controls Sport gauges 2nd row removable 3-passenger multi-functional reclining 40/20/40 split bench seat -inc: removable middle seat, adjustable headrests, tip-up & slide feature Reclining front captain sport fabric seats w/leatherette trim -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat, pwr lumbar support, adjustable headrests & foldable armrest Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers Additional Features Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors

