2013 Toyota Tacoma

279,690 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Sport

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double Cab V6 Auto TRD Sport

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

279,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004730
  • Stock #: F53TF1
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN8DX012619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 279,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
2-speed transfer case w/auto-disconnecting differential
HD battery/starter/alternator
Front tow hook
Engine undercover
Limited slip rear differential
140.5" wheelbase
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
522 kg (1150 lb) maximum payload
6' cargo bed -inc: cargo tie-down points & (4) cleats
Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs & Bilstein gas shocks
Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/Bilstein gas shocks
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & lock up torque converter

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Cigarette lighter
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Front/rear cup holders
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front passenger fold-down seatback
Front centre console box
Overhead console box
Rear underseat storage compartment
Tachometer & coolant temp gauge
PVC door trim w/map pockets
Front all-season floor mats
4-spoke tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire
Sliding Rear Window
Rear Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Fender Flares
Halogen Headlamps
Front/rear splash guards
Composite (SMC) cargo bed
Removable tailgate
LED brake lamps
Dual pwr adjustable mirrors

Safety

Front seat-mounted side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners & force-limiters
Child seat anchor points
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
3-point seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder belt anchors at all positions

Additional Features

TRD SPORT PKG -inc: wheel locks, colour-keyed fender flares, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, metallic dash accents, keyless entry, illum entry, auto-dimming rear...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

