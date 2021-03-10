Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

114,413 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Man

2013 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab I4 Man

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,413KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6731777
  • Stock #: F3UMWT
  • VIN: 5TFUX4EN5DX021271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UMWT
  • Mileage 114,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

