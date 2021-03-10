2013 Toyota Tacoma

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 4 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6731777

6731777 Stock #: F3UMWT

F3UMWT VIN: 5TFUX4EN5DX021271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3UMWT

Mileage 114,413 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Tow Hooks Floor mats Power Outlet Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Front Bucket Seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.