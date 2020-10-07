Menu
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

83,624 KM

Details Description

$14,899

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

FENDER EDITION

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

FENDER EDITION

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$14,899

+ taxes & licensing

83,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002814
  • Stock #: F3NGNK
  • VIN: 3VWJX7ATXDM663979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NGNK
  • Mileage 83,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

