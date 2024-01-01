Menu
The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a sedan powered by a 2.0L I4 engine that can produce 115 horsepower and 125 ft. lbs. of torque. This car comes with a wide range of factory default features that are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient ride. The exterior of the Jetta has a sleek and modern design with body-colored door handles, black grille, and power heated side mirrors. The car also features 15-inch steel wheels with covers and all-season tires that provide a smooth and stable ride. Inside the car, the Jetta has a spacious and well-designed cabin that can seat up to five passengers comfortably. The car comes with cloth upholstery, adjustable front seats, and a split-folding rear seat that can be adjusted to provide additional cargo space. The Jetta also comes with a variety of convenience features such as power windows, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The car also features an audio system with a CD player, AM/FM radio, and an auxiliary input jack for connecting external devices. Other notable features include electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and front and side airbags for added safety. Overall, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a reliable and practical car that offers a comfortable ride and a range of features that make it an excellent choice for daily commuting or long-distance travel.

171,400 KM

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

171,400KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0DM358878

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E31049
  • Mileage 171,400 KM

The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a sedan powered by a 2.0L I4 engine that can produce 115 horsepower and 125 ft. lbs. of torque. This car comes with a wide range of factory default features that are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient ride.



The exterior of the Jetta has a sleek and modern design with body-colored door handles, black grille, and power heated side mirrors. The car also features 15-inch steel wheels with covers and all-season tires that provide a smooth and stable ride.



Inside the car, the Jetta has a spacious and well-designed cabin that can seat up to five passengers comfortably. The car comes with cloth upholstery, adjustable front seats, and a split-folding rear seat that can be adjusted to provide additional cargo space.



The Jetta also comes with a variety of convenience features such as power windows, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The car also features an audio system with a CD player, AM/FM radio, and an auxiliary input jack for connecting external devices.



Other notable features include electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and front and side airbags for added safety. Overall, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a reliable and practical car that offers a comfortable ride and a range of features that make it an excellent choice for daily commuting or long-distance travel.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Upholstery: Cloth

Radio: AM/FM

digital odometer
Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Front brake width: 0.9
Rear brake width: 0.4
Vanity mirrors: dual
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Mirror color: black
Wheels: steel
Steering ratio: 16.4
Wheel covers: full
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass / tilt/slide
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear / front and rear / two 12V

