2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E31049
- Mileage 171,400 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a sedan powered by a 2.0L I4 engine that can produce 115 horsepower and 125 ft. lbs. of torque. This car comes with a wide range of factory default features that are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient ride.
The exterior of the Jetta has a sleek and modern design with body-colored door handles, black grille, and power heated side mirrors. The car also features 15-inch steel wheels with covers and all-season tires that provide a smooth and stable ride.
Inside the car, the Jetta has a spacious and well-designed cabin that can seat up to five passengers comfortably. The car comes with cloth upholstery, adjustable front seats, and a split-folding rear seat that can be adjusted to provide additional cargo space.
The Jetta also comes with a variety of convenience features such as power windows, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. The car also features an audio system with a CD player, AM/FM radio, and an auxiliary input jack for connecting external devices.
Other notable features include electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and front and side airbags for added safety. Overall, the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is a reliable and practical car that offers a comfortable ride and a range of features that make it an excellent choice for daily commuting or long-distance travel.
