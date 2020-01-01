2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Compact Cars, 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline, 6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Generic Sun/Moonroof

