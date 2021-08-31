2013 Volkswagen Jetta

- Listing ID: 7950398
- Stock #: F4AGXW
- VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM383389
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Titan Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
55,230 KM
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine
5-speed manual transmission -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock, hydraulic clutch
Electronic locking differential
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Crash-optimized front end
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters, belt reminder
Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock, battery terminal disconnect, fuel supply shutoff, warning hazard activation, high-pwr system deactivation
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch
Fluorescent trunk escape switch
RCD 310 AM/FM stereo w/single-disc CD player -inc: MP3 readability, (4) speakers, aux input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electric rear window defroster
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Anti-theft vehicle alarm pre-wiring
Chrome air vent surround trim
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints, cupholder
Black trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual seat adjusters
Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders, storage
Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders
Front lockable head restraints
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover
Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal
Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay
Mid-centre console w/storage
Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock, auto-locking
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down
195/65HR15 all-season tires
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
15" x 6" steel wheels -inc: full wheel covers
195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone
Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Manual Transmission
