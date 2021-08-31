Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

55,230 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7950398
  2. 7950398
  3. 7950398
  4. 7950398
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,230KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7950398
  • Stock #: F4AGXW
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM383389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine
5-speed manual transmission -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock, hydraulic clutch
Electronic locking differential
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Soft shell battery box
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Single-note horn
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist (HHA)
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters, belt reminder
Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock, battery terminal disconnect, fuel supply shutoff, warning hazard activation, high-pwr system deactivation
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch
Fluorescent trunk escape switch
Power Windows
Power Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Diversity antenna
RCD 310 AM/FM stereo w/single-disc CD player -inc: MP3 readability, (4) speakers, aux input
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Front Bucket Seats
Visor vanity mirrors
Lockable glove box
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electric rear window defroster
(2) aux pwr outlets
Front/rear door armrests
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Anti-theft vehicle alarm pre-wiring
Chrome air vent surround trim
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints, cupholder
Black trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual seat adjusters
Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders, storage
Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders
Front lockable head restraints
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover
Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal
Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay
Mid-centre console w/storage
Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock, auto-locking
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down
Trunk lid grip
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Black front grille
195/65HR15 all-season tires
Black manual mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
Black window trim
15" x 6" steel wheels -inc: full wheel covers
195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone
Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 6,241 KM
$59,992 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R...
 88,125 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A6 Technik...
 21,750 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory