2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 2 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 7950398

7950398 Stock #: F4AGXW

F4AGXW VIN: 3VW1K7AJ6DM383389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 55,230 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive DUAL EXHAUST Front/rear stabilizer bars Front-wheel drive Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering 2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine 5-speed manual transmission -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock, hydraulic clutch Electronic locking differential Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes Soft shell battery box Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Collapsible steering column Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Single-note horn Engine braking assist (EBA) Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Crash-optimized front end Hill hold assist (HHA) 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters, belt reminder Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock, battery terminal disconnect, fuel supply shutoff, warning hazard activation, high-pwr system deactivation Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch Fluorescent trunk escape switch Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Diversity antenna RCD 310 AM/FM stereo w/single-disc CD player -inc: MP3 readability, (4) speakers, aux input Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Interior rear window defogger Remote Trunk Release Front Bucket Seats Visor vanity mirrors Lockable glove box Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Electric rear window defroster (2) aux pwr outlets Front/rear door armrests Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column Anti-theft vehicle alarm pre-wiring Chrome air vent surround trim (2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints, cupholder Black trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual seat adjusters Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders, storage Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders Front lockable head restraints Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay Mid-centre console w/storage Pwr door locks -inc: front/rear central locking w/driver selective unlock, auto-locking Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down Trunk lid grip Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Black front grille 195/65HR15 all-season tires Black manual mirrors Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades Black window trim 15" x 6" steel wheels -inc: full wheel covers 195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System

