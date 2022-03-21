Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

84,285 KM

Details Description Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sedan Comfortline Low Mileage | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

84,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682155
  • Stock #: F43AGD
  • VIN: 3VWBK7AJXDM317089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43AGD
  • Mileage 84,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine
5-speed manual transmission -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock, hydraulic clutch
Electronic locking differential
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Soft shell battery box
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front/rear floor mats
Front air conditioning
Lockable glove box
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Moulded cloth door trim
Electric rear window defroster
(2) aux pwr outlets
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
Front/rear door armrests
Front passenger seatback storage pockets
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Cruise control w/active display
Chrome air vent surround trim
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles
Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders, storage
Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders
Front lockable head restraints
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover
Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal
Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay
Trunk lid grip
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cupholders, pass-through, height-adjustable head restraints
Adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Air conditioning -inc: adjustable front air vents
Matte chrome trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down, chrome-tipped window switches
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Single-note horn
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist (HHA)
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters, belt reminder
Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock, battery terminal disconnect, fuel supply shutoff, warning hazard activation, high-pwr system deactivation
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch
Fluorescent trunk escape switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Heated washer nozzles
Black front grille
195/65HR15 all-season tires
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
Black window trim
15" x 6" "Wellington" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone
Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/memory & integrated turn signals -inc: control pad w/joystick
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Cloth Interior
Wheel Locks
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System

