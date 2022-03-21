2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$10,997 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 2 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8682155

8682155 Stock #: F43AGD

F43AGD VIN: 3VWBK7AJXDM317089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,285 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive DUAL EXHAUST Front/rear stabilizer bars Front-wheel drive Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering 2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine 5-speed manual transmission -inc: cable shift mechanism, clutch starter interlock, hydraulic clutch Electronic locking differential Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic gas shock absorbers Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes Soft shell battery box Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front/rear floor mats Front air conditioning Lockable glove box Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Moulded cloth door trim Electric rear window defroster (2) aux pwr outlets Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm Front/rear door armrests Front passenger seatback storage pockets Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/covers Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column Cruise control w/active display Chrome air vent surround trim (2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders, storage Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders Front lockable head restraints Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector, trunk hinge cover Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp, fuel gauge, exterior temp, warning lights, digital clock, brake wear, low wiper fluid, fuel cap seal Lighting -inc: ambient lighting, cargo light, front/rear reading lights w/time delay Trunk lid grip 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest, cupholders, pass-through, height-adjustable head restraints Adjustable front centre armrest w/storage Air conditioning -inc: adjustable front air vents Matte chrome trim accents -inc: dashboard, door inserts Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection, window lockout control for driver, 1-touch auto-up/down, chrome-tipped window switches Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Collapsible steering column Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Front/rear side curtain airbags Single-note horn Engine braking assist (EBA) Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Crash-optimized front end Hill hold assist (HHA) 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters, front pretensioners, front load limiters, belt reminder Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock, battery terminal disconnect, fuel supply shutoff, warning hazard activation, high-pwr system deactivation Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch Fluorescent trunk escape switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Diversity antenna Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Heated washer nozzles Black front grille 195/65HR15 all-season tires Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades Black window trim 15" x 6" "Wellington" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks 195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/memory & integrated turn signals -inc: control pad w/joystick Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Cloth Interior Wheel Locks Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System

