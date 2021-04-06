2013 Volkswagen Touareg

$26,000 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 9 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6856286

6856286 Stock #: 212351

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,918 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.