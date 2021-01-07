2013 Volvo XC70

+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
Hard to find XC70!! The ultimate utility vehicle to keep you, your family, friends and pets safe. Extremely well cared for and shows very nice inside and out! Come experience Volvo's Swedish Engineering!
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca
