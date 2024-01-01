Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volvo XC90

240,432 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volvo XC90

3.2L Premier Plus - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volvo XC90

3.2L Premier Plus - AWD

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1727116210
  2. 1727116210
  3. 1727116209
  4. 1727116208
  5. 1727116208
  6. 1727116209
  7. 1727116209
  8. 1727116210
  9. 1727116209
  10. 1727116209
  11. 1727116206
  12. 1727116207
  13. 1727116194
  14. 1727116205
  15. 1727116201
  16. 1727116201
  17. 1727116201
  18. 1727116201
  19. 1727116199
  20. 1727116199
  21. 1727116202
  22. 1727116203
  23. 1727116204
  24. 1727116204
  25. 1727116198
  26. 1727116202
  27. 1727116200
  28. 1727116188
  29. 1727116188
  30. 1727116194
  31. 1727116194
  32. 1727116206
  33. 1727116205
  34. 1727116202
  35. 1727116202
  36. 1727116205
  37. 1727116177
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
240,432KM
Good Condition
VIN YV4952CZ6D1639351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2007 Volvo XC70 WAGON - 2.5L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Volvo XC70 WAGON - 2.5L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L - CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L - CREW CAB 170,727 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Z71 Pkg - 5.3L - CREW CAB for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Z71 Pkg - 5.3L - CREW CAB 105,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2013 Volvo XC90