Northstar Motors Inc
204-586-8335
2014 Acura ILX
4dr Sdn Tech Pkg
Location
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
1,764,984KM
Used
- Stock #: 2579
- VIN: 19VDE1F74EE401118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
Clean well maintained and loaded with options including heated leather, back up camera and power sunroof. Local no major accidents. Winterized, safetied and ready. A rare find.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9