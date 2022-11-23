Menu
2014 Acura ILX

1,764,984 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2014 Acura ILX

2014 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

2014 Acura ILX

4dr Sdn Tech Pkg

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

1,764,984KM
Used
  VIN: 19VDE1F74EE401118

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 1,764,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean well maintained and loaded with options including heated leather, back up camera and power sunroof. Local no major accidents. Winterized, safetied and ready. A rare find.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

