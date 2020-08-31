Menu
2014 Acura MDX

107,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Nav Pkg

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P9655
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H49EB507234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura MDX has a powerful Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents.*Packages That Make Driving the Acura MDX Nav Pkg An Experience*Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vehicle Stability Assist(TM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/55R19 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Looking for a no-compromises luxury SUV with comfortable accommodations for seven, exceptional urban maneuverability and a sticker price that wont break the bank? The 2014 Acura MDX wont disappoint. Above all, the MDXs reputation for long-term reliability, low maintenance costs and upstanding resale value equates to one of the most rewarding ownership experiences in the business.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a trustworthy MDX today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

