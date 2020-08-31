+ taxes & licensing
This Acura MDX has a powerful Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined Accents.*Packages That Make Driving the Acura MDX Nav Pkg An Experience*Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vehicle Stability Assist(TM) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/55R19 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: Looking for a no-compromises luxury SUV with comfortable accommodations for seven, exceptional urban maneuverability and a sticker price that wont break the bank? The 2014 Acura MDX wont disappoint. Above all, the MDXs reputation for long-term reliability, low maintenance costs and upstanding resale value equates to one of the most rewarding ownership experiences in the business.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 can get you a trustworthy MDX today!
