2014 Acura MDX

$24,408 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 5 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7256543

7256543 Stock #: F41W3W

F41W3W VIN: 5FRYD4H87EB502018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F41W3W

Mileage 119,515 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors DTS Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 19" Alloy Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA Dolby Pro Logic II Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage Variable Speed Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt 12 speakers including subwoofer Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System w/16.2-inch d

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.