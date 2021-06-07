+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2014 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal Black Pearl
-Blind Spot Detection
-Front Parking Sensors
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Ebony w/Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
-12 Speakers
-19" Alloy Wheels
-A/V remote
-Active Cruise Control
-Advance Folding Protection Package
-All Season Floor Mats
-All Season Floor Mats - 3rd Row
-Automatic temperature control
-Entertainment system
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Folding Black Cargo Tray
-Front dual zone A/C
-Headlight cleaning
-Headphones
-Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats
-Power Liftgate
-Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System
-Rain sensing wipers
-Rear air conditioning
-Rear audio controls
-Sun blinds.
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (over $60,000)
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca
