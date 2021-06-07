Menu
2014 Acura MDX

119,515 KM

Details Description Features

$24,408

+ tax & licensing
Elite Pkg | No Accident | DVD Entertainment | 7 Passenger |

Location

119,515KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7256543
  Stock #: F41W3W
  VIN: 5FRYD4H87EB502018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # F41W3W
  • Mileage 119,515 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2014 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Crystal Black Pearl

-Blind Spot Detection
-Front Parking Sensors
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Ebony w/Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seating Surfaces
-12 Speakers
-19" Alloy Wheels
-A/V remote
-Active Cruise Control
-Advance Folding Protection Package
-All Season Floor Mats
-All Season Floor Mats - 3rd Row
-Automatic temperature control
-Entertainment system
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Folding Black Cargo Tray
-Front dual zone A/C
-Headlight cleaning
-Headphones
-Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats
-Power Liftgate
-Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System
-Rain sensing wipers
-Rear air conditioning
-Rear audio controls
-Sun blinds.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (over $60,000)

Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
DTS
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA
Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage
Variable Speed
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt
12 speakers including subwoofer
Acura DVD Ultrawide Rear Entertainment System w/16.2-inch d

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

