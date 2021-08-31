2014 Acura MDX

$26,660 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7861251

7861251 Stock #: F49U75

F49U75 VIN: 5FRYD4H89EB501033

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 139,474 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC GVWR: 2,575 kgs (5,675 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Leather Door Trim Insert Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-position memory and 10-way power adjustment passenger's seat including 2-way power lumbar support Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P245/55R19 AS Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna A/V remote Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent 2 Wireless Headphones Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt, AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, 12 speakers including subwoofer, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Acura DVD Ultrawide rear entertainment system w/16.2-inc...

