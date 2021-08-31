Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura MDX

139,474 KM

Details Description Features

$26,660

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,660

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX

2014 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg AWD | NAVI | DVD | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg AWD | NAVI | DVD | LOADED

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 7861251
  2. 7861251
  3. 7861251
  4. 7861251
  5. 7861251
  6. 7861251
  7. 7861251
  8. 7861251
  9. 7861251
  10. 7861251
  11. 7861251
  12. 7861251
  13. 7861251
  14. 7861251
  15. 7861251
  16. 7861251
  17. 7861251
  18. 7861251
  19. 7861251
  20. 7861251
  21. 7861251
  22. 7861251
  23. 7861251
  24. 7861251
  25. 7861251
  26. 7861251
  27. 7861251
  28. 7861251
  29. 7861251
Contact Seller

$26,660

+ taxes & licensing

139,474KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7861251
  • Stock #: F49U75
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H89EB501033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,474 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2014 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Rear DVD entertainment, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Built-in Engine starter, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation System and so much more!


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (over $60,000)
Reviews:
* On most aspects of space, ride comfort, all-season confidence, and flexible interior seating and cargo provisions, the MDX seems to have hit the mark. Many owners note a solid, quality feel, and upscale cabin trimmings. The ELS audio system and chilled seats were among the most commonly favourited features. Mileage is highly rated, especially on Sport Hybrid models. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
76-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6 24V VTEC
GVWR: 2,575 kgs (5,675 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
AcuraLink Selective Service Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-position memory and 10-way power adjustment passenger's seat including 2-way power lumbar support
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P245/55R19 AS
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Acuralink Real-Time Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Sound System -inc: 546-watt, AM/FM/XM/MP3/WMA, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II, 12 speakers including subwoofer, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) storage, MP3/auxiliary input jack, Acura DVD Ultrawide rear entertainment system w/16.2-inc...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 79,340 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 8,371 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Fit LX | ...
 89,923 KM
$15,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory