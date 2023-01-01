2014 Audi A5

$24,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9818893

9818893 Stock #: 059427

059427 VIN: WAUMFBFRXEA059427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 059427

Mileage 88,400 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Fully loaded DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Home Link System Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Analog Gauges Remote Fuel Cover Release Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.