2014 Audi Q5

125,440 KM

Details

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11822654
  2. 11822654
  3. 11822654
  4. 11822654
  5. 11822654
  6. 11822654
  7. 11822654
  8. 11822654
Used
125,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1LFCFP0EA040222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Monsoon Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24433
  • Mileage 125,440 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-XXXX

204-272-6161

2014 Audi Q5