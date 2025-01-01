$13,991+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Progressiv
2014 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Progressiv
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 093150
- Mileage 133,966 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140* ****
****WORLD FAMOUS QUATTRO AWD AUDI SYSTEM IS HERE! THIS AUDI Q5 FEATURES 4 CYL ENGINE, AWD, AUTOMATIC, BLACK ON BLACK, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, ABS, CRUISE, TRACTION, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AM FM CD, TINTED GLASS, 19" WHEELS WRAPPED IN NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE, SERVICED AND WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, WARRANTY AND MB SAFETY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-509-0008