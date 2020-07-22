2014 Audi Q5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.