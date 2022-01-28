2014 BMW 3 Series

$20,500 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 7 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 78,739 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator 3.38 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC 15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Grille Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

