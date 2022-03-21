Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

68,789 KM

Details Description Features

$21,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Accident Free! Premium Package!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Accident Free! Premium Package!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 8759639
  2. 8759639
  3. 8759639
  4. 8759639
  5. 8759639
  6. 8759639
  7. 8759639
  8. 8759639
  9. 8759639
  10. 8759639
  11. 8759639
  12. 8759639
  13. 8759639
  14. 8759639
  15. 8759639
  16. 8759639
  17. 8759639
  18. 8759639
  19. 8759639
  20. 8759639
  21. 8759639
  22. 8759639
  23. 8759639
  24. 8759639
  25. 8759639
Contact Seller

$21,457

+ taxes & licensing

68,789KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8759639
  • Stock #: F4JGDC
  • VIN: WBA3B3C56EJ979196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Park Distance Control Front and Rear
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Backup Camera
- Navigation System
- Sunroof
- Luxury Line
- Mineral Grey Metallic with Saddle Brown Leather Interior
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Window grid antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 61,914 KM
$35,982 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 72,325 KM
$54,982 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 66,367 KM
$33,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory