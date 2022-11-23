Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

131,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

328i xDrive - Sunroof, Nav, Htd Steering, Local Trade!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9373351
  • Stock #: SCV8064
  • VIN: WBA3B3C53EJ982699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV8064
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEAUTIFUL LOCAL TRADE IN... TURBOCHARGED + ALL WHEEL DRIVE! *** SUNROOF + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!! *** HEATED STEERING + HEATED LEATHER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This BMW 328xi AWD comes with all original Books & Manuals, and custom fitted 3-Series mats. Low kilometers... Just 131,000 kms! Attractive financing and extended warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

