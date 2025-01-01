Menu
Accident Free, Ultra Low Mileage Trade! - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Backup Camera - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Front and Rear Park Distance Control - Navigation - Bluetooth - M Performance Exhaust - Active LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2014 BMW 4 Series

33,592 KM

$33,982

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series

435i Premium | M Performance Exhaust

2014 BMW 4 Series

435i Premium | M Performance Exhaust

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
33,592KM
VIN WBA3T3C59EP736606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F67THG
  • Mileage 33,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory

Mechanical

Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS

Exterior

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Glass rear window
Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker
Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

