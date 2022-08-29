Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

57,384 KM

Details Description Features

$26,993

+ tax & licensing
$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive * This Is Exciting *

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive * This Is Exciting *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$26,993

+ taxes & licensing

57,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9015400
  • Stock #: F4PACC
  • VIN: WBA3N5C50EK197084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4PACC
  • Mileage 57,384 KM

Vehicle Description

Was new from our BMW store and the low km is unreal. AND a clean Car Fax. AND a winter tire package and with the X Drive ready for winter!
This is a must see, call for the details as something like this does not come along very often. Features include:

* Winter Tire Package in Storage Pirelli Sotto Zero 225 45 R18 on alloys
* Power Sunroof
* Heated Front Power Seats
* DEFA with cord
* Owner's manual
* Center Console Controller
* Front and rear 225 45 R18 tires on black wheels

and more!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual car. For example there is black wheels. We have the safety complete, now completing the detail.
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Leather Wrap Wheel
Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

