2014 BMW 4 Series

$26,993 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 3 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9015400

9015400 Stock #: F4PACC

F4PACC VIN: WBA3N5C50EK197084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4PACC

Mileage 57,384 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 3.15 Axle Ratio 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Trip Computer Front Bucket Seats ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory 2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Satellite radio pre-wire Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.