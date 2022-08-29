2014 BMW 4 Series

Was new from our BMW store and the low km is unreal. AND a clean Car Fax. AND a winter tire package and with the X Drive ready for winter!
This is a must see, call for the details as something like this does not come along very often. Features include:
* Winter Tire Package in Storage Pirelli Sotto Zero 225 45 R18 on alloys
* Power Sunroof
* Heated Front Power Seats
* DEFA with cord
* Owner's manual
* Center Console Controller
* Front and rear 225 45 R18 tires on black wheels
and more!
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual car. For example there is black wheels. We have the safety complete, now completing the detail.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator