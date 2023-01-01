2014 BMW 428i

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 4 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9822052

9822052 Stock #: C7535

C7535 VIN: WBA3V9C53EPR69135

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # C7535

Mileage 123,461 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.