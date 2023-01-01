$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 5 Series
528i xDrive
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10044057
- Stock #: 23246
- VIN: WBA5A7C52ED219784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray[Callisto Grey Metallic]
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello there, Step into a new paradigm of car buying with Ride Time's "Drop The Debt Ceiling Event"! We're shredding traditional high costs and giving you access to an exciting range of vehicles that won't put a dent in your budget. Explore our extensive lineup of 100 vehicles, each priced under $30,000, primed and ready for their new home. With the backing of over 15 trusted lenders, you'll find financing options that make sense for you a straightforward approach with zero complexities. Every vehicle in our inventory passes a thorough Manitoba Safety inspection, comes with a transparent CarFax history report, and is eligible for our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program," potentially saving you around $200 each year. Regardless of where you are, we're committed to making your car ownership journey a breeze. We provide global shipping, and if you're looking to trade-in, we offer a fair price without any hidden clauses. To accommodate your busy lifestyle, we offer seamless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you need any assistance, our dedicated team is at your disposal 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So gear up for an unconventional car deal with our "Drop The Debt Ceiling Event"! Visit us in-store or browse online at your convenience. With Ride Time, you'll discover a car buying experience that truly respects your financial freedom.
