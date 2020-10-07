Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 5 Series

71,564 KM

Details Description Features

$26,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 5 Series

2014 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive Accident Free!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive Accident Free!

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6041346
Contact Seller

$26,688

+ taxes & licensing

71,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041346
  • Stock #: F3NM4N
  • VIN: WBAKP9C54ED693040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,564 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 31,794 KM
$29,460 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 44,270 KM
$42,091 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 28,254 KM
$41,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory