2014 BMW 640I XDRIVE | GRAN COUPE | 315 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED I6 | AWD | SOFT-CLOSING DOORS | PREMIUM DAKOTA LEATHER | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS/MASSAGE SEATS | NIGHTVISION | SUNROOF | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | REAR SUN-SHADE | PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

2014 BMW 6 Series

82,885 KM

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 6 Series

640i XDrive AWD| Massage Seats/1 Owner/0 Accidents

2014 BMW 6 Series

640i XDrive AWD| Massage Seats/1 Owner/0 Accidents

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,885KM
VIN WBA6B8C56ED452476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 452476
  • Mileage 82,885 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 BMW 640I XDRIVE | GRAN COUPE | 315 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED I6 | AWD | SOFT-CLOSING DOORS | PREMIUM DAKOTA LEATHER | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS/MASSAGE SEATS | NIGHTVISION | SUNROOF | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | REAR SUN-SHADE | PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Power Rear Sunshade
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

