2014 BMW 6 Series
640i XDrive AWD| Massage Seats/1 Owner/0 Accidents
2014 BMW 6 Series
640i XDrive AWD| Massage Seats/1 Owner/0 Accidents
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 452476
- Mileage 82,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 BMW 640I XDRIVE | GRAN COUPE | 315 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED I6 | AWD | SOFT-CLOSING DOORS | PREMIUM DAKOTA LEATHER | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COOLED SEATS/MASSAGE SEATS | NIGHTVISION | SUNROOF | COMFORT ACCESS | BLUETOOTH | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | REAR SUN-SHADE | PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |
Vehicle Features
204-669-1248