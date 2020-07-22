Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X1

51,225 KM

Details Description Features

$19,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,979

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i 4 New Tires! Premium! Exec!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i 4 New Tires! Premium! Exec!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

  1. 5588556
  2. 5588556
  3. 5588556
  4. 5588556
  5. 5588556
  6. 5588556
  7. 5588556
  8. 5588556
  9. 5588556
  10. 5588556
  11. 5588556
  12. 5588556
  13. 5588556
  14. 5588556
  15. 5588556
  16. 5588556
  17. 5588556
  18. 5588556
  19. 5588556
  20. 5588556
  21. 5588556
  22. 5588556
  23. 5588556
  24. 5588556
  25. 5588556
Contact Seller

$19,979

+ taxes & licensing

51,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588556
  • Stock #: F39N4K
  • VIN: WBAVL1C57EVR92901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,225 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 BMW X1 is absolutely loaded! Also, this vehicle just received 4 brand new tires!
Lights Package
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Adaptive Headlights

Executive Package
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory
- Compass Mirror
- HiFi Sound System

Premium Package
- Park Distance Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror

Technology Package
- BMW On-Board Navigation System
- Voice Recognition
- BMW Assist Emergency Call
- BMW Teleservices

Rear View Camera
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2015 Audi Q3 Progres...
 79,601 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 5 Series 54...
 53,806 KM
$48,949 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 57,169 KM
$26,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

888-439-XXXX

(click to show)

888-439-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory