2014 BMW X5
50i XDRIVE M PACKAGE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
- VIN: 5UXKR6C52E0J72903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2014 BMW X5 50i M PACKAGE XDRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 129,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START (X2), HEATED LEATHER SEATING FRONT AND BACK, VENTED/AIR CONDITION/COLD FRONT SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, 360 CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $34,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
