2014 BMW X5

85,000 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2014 BMW X5

2014 BMW X5

M Sport 35i - Rare Option Package, Full Full Load!!

2014 BMW X5

M Sport 35i - Rare Option Package, Full Full Load!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8672612
  • Stock #: SCV7375
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C56E0C25327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7375
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** HARD LOADED X5 M SPORT - LOCAL TRADE! *** REAR DVD SCREENS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HARMON/KARDON STEREO!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!! *** Seven Passenger Seating......Rain Sensing Wipers......M Sport Front Grille, Steering Wheel, Door Sills, Wheels and Ground Effects Package......Rear Sun Shades......Deep Tinted Windows......xDrive All Wheel Drive (AWD) System......Turbocharged Inline 6 Cylinder Engine......Memory Seats......Park Assist Sensors (Front & Rear)......2nd Row Heated Seats......Front Heated Seats......Panoramic Sunroof......Harmon/Kardon Premium Audio System......Power Liftgate......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support (Driver & Passenger)......Headlight Washers......Adaptive Cruise Control......Rear Entertainment System......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This BMW X5 M Sport comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, custom fit all-weather rubber Mats, and ONLY 85,000 KMS!! Now sale priced at just $36,800 with dealer arranged Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

