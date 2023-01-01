$CALL+ tax & licensing
204-272-6161
2014 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 10471263
- Stock #: 23406
- VIN: KL4CJESB3EB604038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[White Pearl Tricoat]
- Interior Colour TITANIUM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,657 KM
Vehicle Description
Hello Students and Parents, Ready to hit the books but need a ride that won't break the bank? Come on down to Ride Time's "Back-to-Savings September Event!" We've crafted an exceptional lineup of vehicles perfect for the school year ahead, all while keeping your budget top of mind. Choose from our wide array of 100 vehicleseach priced under $30,000ready to roll right onto campus or through the school drop-off line. And don't worry about financing; our educational alliance with over 15 top lenders ensures your financial journey is as easy as ABC. Peace of mind comes standard: each car in our selection has aced a thorough Manitoba Safety inspection, includes an easy-to-read CarFax report, and is enrolled in our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program," saving you as much as $200 annually. Whether you're headed to elementary school or graduate school, we make car ownership as easy as 1-2-3. We know how hectic the school year can be, so we've streamlined our online purchasing and financing applications for quick, hassle-free transactions. If you have any questions during the process, our team is available around the clock. Simply text us at 204-400-1965 or message us on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. Gear up for academic success with a reliable vehicle from Ride Time's "Back-to-Savings September Event." Visit us in-store or kick off your shopping online; either way, you'll earn top marks in savings!
