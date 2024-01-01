$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Buick Encore
Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic
2014 Buick Encore
Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJESB4EB601374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Other
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4538
- Mileage 176,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg
2014 Buick Encore Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 176,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All-wheel Drive Automatic 127,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Sedan 95,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Email AutoSave Winnipeg
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoSave Winnipeg
204-774-8900
2014 Buick Encore