<p>COMING SOON! </p>

2014 Buick Encore

176,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Buick Encore

Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

2014 Buick Encore

Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
VIN KL4CJESB4EB601374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Other
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4538
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Used 2014 Buick Encore Base All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Winnipeg, MB
AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-XXXX

204-774-8900

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Buick Encore