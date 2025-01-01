Menu
2014 Buick Encore

81,260 KM

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History

12631335

2014 Buick Encore

AWD 4dr Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,260KM
VIN KL4CJESB5EB715349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cocoa Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the versatile 2014 Buick Encore AWD - your perfect companion for urban adventures and weekend getaways. With its compact size and all-wheel drive capability, this SUV offers the best of both worlds: maneuverability in the city and confidence on various terrains.

- Low mileage of only 80,000 km
- Efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Satin Steel Gray Metallic exterior with sleek Ebony interior
- 6-way power driver seat with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and phone controls
- Rear 60/40 split-bench seat for flexible cargo options
- Ice blue ambient lighting for a premium feel
- Numerous storage options, including front passenger underseat storage

Experience the Buick Encore for yourself at Birchwood Hyundai. Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Let us help you find your perfect match in comfort and style!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Power Options

Power

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Stability control system
air bag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Stabilitrak
Wheels
USB port
MIRRORS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
4-wheel antilock
4-wheel disc
Audio system
Tire
Electronic
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
electrical
child security
Drivetrain
manual learn
manual-folding with turn signal indicators
compact spare 16" (40.6 cm)
located under cargo floor
front intermittent with pulse washers
variable effort
body-color
reduced intensity low beam
18" (45.7 CM) PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM
all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
halogen composite projector beam with blue translucent ring and automatic exterior lamp control
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for m...
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with MP3 CD player IntelliLink with 7" diagonal color LCD display
Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack
electronically controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (AWD models only)

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2014 Buick Encore