$14,994+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History
2014 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade | Full Service History
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cocoa Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the versatile 2014 Buick Encore AWD - your perfect companion for urban adventures and weekend getaways. With its compact size and all-wheel drive capability, this SUV offers the best of both worlds: maneuverability in the city and confidence on various terrains.
- Low mileage of only 80,000 km
- Efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Satin Steel Gray Metallic exterior with sleek Ebony interior
- 6-way power driver seat with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and phone controls
- Rear 60/40 split-bench seat for flexible cargo options
- Ice blue ambient lighting for a premium feel
- Numerous storage options, including front passenger underseat storage
Experience the Buick Encore for yourself at Birchwood Hyundai. Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Let us help you find your perfect match in comfort and style!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Power Options
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420