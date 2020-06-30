2014 Buick Encore

Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Side Blind Zone Alert

Bluetooth Connection

Heated driver and front passenger seats

Rear cross traffic alert

Mechanical Tools and Jack

Air filtration system with particulate filter

Passenger flat folding seat back

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation

Smart Device Integration

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Defogger, rear window, electric

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Emissions, federal requirements

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering wheel, heated

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Emissions, federal tier 2

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD)

Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Roof Rails, silver painted

Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay

Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor

Suspension, Touring ride and handling

Child security rear door locks, power

Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Engine, ECOTEC turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI

Steering, power, variable effort, electronic

Exhaust, styled stainless steel

Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season

Spare wheel, steel, compact located under cargo floor

Spare tire, compact located under cargo floor

Lighting, headlamps, halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring, auto exterior lamp control

Lighting, fog lamps, front

Lighting, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured -inc: turn signals

Glass, acoustic laminated

Glass, deep tinted

Door handles, body colour with chrome strips

7" diagonal colour LCD display

Driver, front 6-way power -inc: manual recline, pwr lumbar adjustment

Passenger, front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline

Rear 60/40, flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3 spoke, colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature

Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Instrumentation, analog, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass display

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed

Memory package, front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic

Rear passenger floor ducts, hot and cold air

Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming

Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors

Lighting, interior, ice blue ambient, located on instrument panel

Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag, roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions

Seatbelts, 3 point, driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters

Seatbelts, 3-point rear, all seating positions