2014 Buick Encore

0 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Leather

Location

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

  • Listing ID: 5326772
  • Stock #: T20247A
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB8EB751757

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear intermittent wiper
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-speaker system
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Vision Camera
Knee Air Bag
Side Blind Zone Alert
Bluetooth Connection
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear cross traffic alert
Mechanical Tools and Jack
Air filtration system with particulate filter
Passenger flat folding seat back
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process -inc: active noise cancellation
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel, heated
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Emissions, federal tier 2
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD)
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Roof Rails, silver painted
Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
Suspension, Touring ride and handling
Child security rear door locks, power
Air bag, passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Engine, ECOTEC turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI
Steering, power, variable effort, electronic
Exhaust, styled stainless steel
Tires, P215/55R18 SL blackwall all season
Spare wheel, steel, compact located under cargo floor
Spare tire, compact located under cargo floor
Lighting, headlamps, halogen composite projector beam -inc: blue translucent ring, auto exterior lamp control
Lighting, fog lamps, front
Lighting, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured -inc: turn signals
Glass, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep tinted
Door handles, body colour with chrome strips
7" diagonal colour LCD display
Driver, front 6-way power -inc: manual recline, pwr lumbar adjustment
Passenger, front 6-way power adjuster -inc: pwr lumbar w/manual recline
Rear 60/40, flip and fold bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3 spoke, colour-keyed -inc: theft-deterrent locking feature
Steering wheel, controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Instrumentation, analog, speedometer, tachometer, fuel level
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, GM oil life monitoring system, average & instantaneous fuel consumption, compass display
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed
Memory package, front driver seat -inc: driver side presets for seat position and outside mirrors
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic
Rear passenger floor ducts, hot and cold air
Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
Visors, driver and passenger with covered illuminated mirrors
Lighting, interior, ice blue ambient, located on instrument panel
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger -inc: side-impact seat-mounted air bag, roof rail for front/rear outboard seating positions
Seatbelts, 3 point, driver and front passenger height adjustable -inc: load limiters
Seatbelts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Child safety restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch -inc: 3 top tether points

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

