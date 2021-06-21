2014 Cadillac ATS

$19,485 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 3 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7528099

7528099 Stock #: F43ND9

F43ND9 VIN: 1G6AH5RX4E0177042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,398 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning remote start Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Mechanical All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Tow Hooks Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.