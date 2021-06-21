Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

77,398 KM

Details Description Features

$19,485

+ tax & licensing
$19,485

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2014 Cadillac ATS

2014 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD Diamond White! New Rear Brakes!

2014 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD Diamond White! New Rear Brakes!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$19,485

+ taxes & licensing

77,398KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7528099
  Stock #: F43ND9
  VIN: 1G6AH5RX4E0177042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Driver's Memory Seat
- Rearview Camera
- Remote Start

and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Tow Hooks
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

