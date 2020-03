Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Push Button Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Suspension Sport Suspension

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Trailer Sway Control

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Hill start assist

All-Wheel Drive

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Seatback net map pockets

Tire inflator kit

Side Blind Zone Alert

Headlamp Washer System

Adaptive remote start

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear cross traffic alert

Forward collision alert

Cross-Traffic Alert

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped

Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down

Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery

Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters

Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides

Glass, solar ray -inc: tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate

Lighting, side marker w/LED light pipes

Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated armrest

Driver Information Centre -inc: reconfigurable colour display, exterior temperature, compass, GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, trip computer, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL, fuel gauge analog

Lighting, cargo area illumination

Lighting, front reading lamp

Lighting, interior reading lamps & ambient lighting

Locks, Lock-out protection

Power, retained accessory -inc: radio & windows, after key off

Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories, located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area

Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through, low profile head restraints & reclining back

Steering column, manual tilt & telescopic adjustable

Sunshades, driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors, ticket flap

Alternator, 155 amp

Battery, maintenance free -inc: run-down protection

Brakes, pwr, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning, intelligent brake assist, auto dry function

Final drive ratio, 3.39

Parking brake, switch operated electric

Antenna, roof mounted hex band

Airbags, dual-stage frontal & side-impact -inc: driver & passenger & head curtain side-impact, front & rear outboard seating positions

Airbags, passenger sensing system

Airbags, side thorax, for front row

Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console

Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out

Roof rails, chrome

Headlamps, IntelliBeam

Continuously variable real time suspension damping

Differential, electronic limited slip (AWD only)

Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall

Liftgate, power -inc: memory height

Sunroof, Power UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade

Cabin humidity sensor

Cargo shade, retractable shale or titanium

Lighting accent, LED spotlights w/light pipe -inc: illuminated door sill plates

Management, Rear storage area -inc: U-rail w/adjustable cargo fence, under floor storage

Steering wheels, heated

Steering, power, variable effort, rack & pinion, speed sensitive

Front & rear park assist, ultrasonic

Rear vision camera -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped

Fog lamps, front, integral in front fascia

Requires Subscription

Headlamps, Xenon, High-Intensity Dishcharge (HID) -inc: windshield wiper-activated w/Adaptive Forward Lighting System, headlamp washers, headlamp leveling & night time flash-to-pass feature

Air filtration Sensor for air circulation/air quality -inc: rear floor & rear console ducts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.