2014 Cadillac SRX

Listing ID: 7237835

Stock #: F426VX

VIN: 3GYFNEE32ES642838

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Coast Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 73,508 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning HEATED Front air conditioning Cargo shade Powertrain All Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience tilt steering remote start Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Side Blind Zone Alert Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Rear cross traffic alert Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Steering wheels

