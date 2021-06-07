Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Cadillac SRX

73,508 KM

Details Description Features

$20,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,688

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac SRX

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury V6 | AWD | Low Mileage!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury V6 | AWD | Low Mileage!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 7237835
  2. 7237835
  3. 7237835
  4. 7237835
  5. 7237835
  6. 7237835
  7. 7237835
  8. 7237835
  9. 7237835
  10. 7237835
  11. 7237835
  12. 7237835
  13. 7237835
  14. 7237835
  15. 7237835
  16. 7237835
  17. 7237835
  18. 7237835
  19. 7237835
  20. 7237835
  21. 7237835
  22. 7237835
  23. 7237835
  24. 7237835
  25. 7237835
Contact Seller

$20,688

+ taxes & licensing

73,508KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7237835
  • Stock #: F426VX
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE32ES642838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Coast Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

- Memory Package
- Ultra View Power Sunroof
- Heated & Power Mirrors
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Liftgate
- ONSTAR Turn-by-Turn Navigation
- Blind Spot Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rearview Camera

and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
HEATED
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
All Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Side Blind Zone Alert
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Steering wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2014 Cadillac SRX Lu...
 73,508 KM
$20,688 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 22,751 KM
$18,485 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Spor...
 29,981 KM
$26,322 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory