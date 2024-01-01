Menu
Account
Sign In
Rally Sport Package | Navigation | Heated Front Seats | Sport Suspension | Remote Vehicle Start All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

19,666 KM

Details Description Features

$24,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,666KM
VIN 2G1FC3D33E9290408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F5UYJ2
  • Mileage 19,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Rally Sport Package | Navigation | Heated Front Seats | Sport Suspension | Remote Vehicle Start
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
universal home remote
lockout protection
Electronic immobilizer
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Outside air temperature display
Passenger side seatback map pocket
Compass located in driver information centre
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Map pockets, front doors
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Air conditioning, single-zone, manual
Gauges, centre console mounted -inc: battery voltage, oil pressure, oil temp, transmission fluid temp
Lighting, interior dome lamp with illuminated entry and theatre dimming
Power outlets, auxiliary -inc: (1) in centre console storage area, (1) at front of centre console
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped
Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming, frameless
Driver Information Centre, colour display
Console, floor with armrest
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, (2) front
Instrumentation, analog -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel, engine temp
Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster (fore/aft, up/down) with power recliner
Seating, passenger, 6-way power adjuster (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, PASS-Key III
Trunk release, remote, driver-side
Visors, driver & passenger
Head-up display -inc: colour digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, audio system information, high-beam indicator, outside air temp, turn signals, tachometer, vehicle messages, turn-by-turn information, phone information

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Emissions, federal requirements
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT
Steering, power, variable ratio
Suspension, Sport
Emissions, federal tier 2
Exhaust system, dual with polished stainless steel tips
Axle, 3.27 ratio
Battery, maintenance free -inc: battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc -inc: single piston front pistons w/super corner rear brakes

Exterior

Tonneau Cover
Front fog lamps
Tire inflator kit
Grille, body colour
Rear diffuser, body colour
Fascia, front and rear body colour -inc: front grille, rear diffuser
Front fog lamps, projector type
Mouldings, body colour lower rocker
Wiper system, front intermittent
Mirrors, outside, heated, power adjustable, body colour -inc: driver side auto dimming

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Trunk emergency release handle
Child safety seat "LATCH" -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in rear outboard positions
Safety belts, 3-point all seating positions -inc: driver & front passenger safety belt pretensioners
Air bags, (4) total, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact, driver & front passenger -inc: passenger sensing system

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

8-Speaker System
8-speaker system, Boston Acoustics premium audio system -inc: 245-watt amplifier

Additional Features

Steering
Manual
Trunk release
high-beam indicator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
brakes
turn signals
Passenger
steering column
Theft Deterrent
AUTO-DIMMING
SEATS
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Seating
leather-wrapped
steering wheel mounted
Mirror
power adjustable
3-spoke
front intermittent
heated driver and front passenger
up/down
rear-view
Thorax side-impact
outside
single-zone
PASS-Key III
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
projector type
frameless
dual-stage frontal
Wiper system
manual rake and telescopic
selected gear
audio system information
vehicle messages
auxiliary -inc: (1) in centre console storage area
electronic -inc: set & resume speed
tilt) with power recliner
Turn-by-Turn information
phone information
(1) at front of centre console
Boston Acoustics premium audio system -inc: 245-watt amplifier
6-way power adjuster (fore/aft
up/down) with power recliner
Head-up display -inc: colour digital readouts for vehicle speed
outside air temp
driver-side
body colour -inc: driver side auto dimming
4-wheel disc -inc: single piston front pistons w/super corner rear brakes
(4) total
driver & front passenger -inc: passenger sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 | 2-year Maintenance Free | 27,715 KM $66,491 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | 2-year Maintenance Free | 29,507 KM $70,013 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | 2-year Maintenance Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | 2-year Maintenance Free | 28,765 KM $52,726 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,599

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Camaro