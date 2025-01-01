$27,725+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT Auto | Heated Leather | SUPER LOW KMs
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$27,725
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # F69EA8
- Mileage 58,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This low-mileage beauty combines style, performance, and comfort in one sleek package.
- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Convertible top for exhilarating open-air driving
- Head-up display for enhanced driving experience
- Heated front seats for year-round comfort
- Premium Boston Acoustics 8-speaker audio system
- Rear-wheel drive for sporty handling
- Projector-type fog lamps for improved visibility
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to feel the wind in your hair? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro convertible!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Power Options
Convenience
Safety
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Chevrolet
204-837-5811