Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This low-mileage beauty combines style, performance, and comfort in one sleek package. - Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - Convertible top for exhilarating open-air driving - Head-up display for enhanced driving experience - Heated front seats for year-round comfort - Premium Boston Acoustics 8-speaker audio system - Rear-wheel drive for sporty handling - Projector-type fog lamps for improved visibility At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to feel the wind in your hair? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro convertible! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

58,660 KM

Details Description Features

$27,725

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT Auto | Heated Leather | SUPER LOW KMs

Watch This Vehicle
12726963

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT Auto | Heated Leather | SUPER LOW KMs

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$27,725

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,660KM
VIN 2G1FC3D31E9288138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F69EA8
  • Mileage 58,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of open-air driving with this 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Convertible! This low-mileage beauty combines style, performance, and comfort in one sleek package.

- Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Convertible top for exhilarating open-air driving
- Head-up display for enhanced driving experience
- Heated front seats for year-round comfort
- Premium Boston Acoustics 8-speaker audio system
- Rear-wheel drive for sporty handling
- Projector-type fog lamps for improved visibility

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Ready to feel the wind in your hair? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning Camaro convertible!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
universal home remote
Electronic immobilizer

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Tonneau Cover
Front fog lamps

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Trunk emergency release handle

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

8-Speaker System

Additional Features

Steering
Manual
Trunk release
high-beam indicator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
brakes
turn signals
Passenger
steering column
Theft Deterrent
AUTO-DIMMING
SEATS
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Seating
leather-wrapped
steering wheel mounted
Mirror
power adjustable
3-spoke
front intermittent
heated driver and front passenger
up/down
rear-view
Thorax side-impact
outside
single-zone
PASS-Key III
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
projector type
frameless
dual-stage frontal
Wiper system
manual rake and telescopic
selected gear
audio system information
vehicle messages
auxiliary -inc: (1) in centre console storage area
electronic -inc: set & resume speed
tilt) with power recliner
Turn-by-Turn information
phone information
(1) at front of centre console
Boston Acoustics premium audio system -inc: 245-watt amplifier
6-way power adjuster (fore/aft
up/down) with power recliner
Head-up display -inc: colour digital readouts for vehicle speed
outside air temp
driver-side
body colour -inc: driver side auto dimming
4-wheel disc -inc: single piston front pistons w/super corner rear brakes
(4) total
driver & front passenger -inc: passenger sensing system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV Sunroof | Heated Seats | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Rogue SV Sunroof | Heated Seats | New Brakes 100,897 KM $19,891 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 6.2L V8 | AT4 Premium & Tech Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 6.2L V8 | AT4 Premium & Tech Package 96,398 KM $53,935 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Enclave Essence 7 Passenger | Sunroof | Leather | SUPER LOW KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Enclave Essence 7 Passenger | Sunroof | Leather | SUPER LOW KMs 22,187 KM $42,247 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,725

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 Chevrolet Camaro