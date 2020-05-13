Menu
$18,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

RS - ON SALE $16,995 FINANCED!

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

RS - ON SALE $16,995 FINANCED!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$18,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5009013
  • Stock #: SCV4182
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E3XE9276981
Exterior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
*** ON SALE FOR ONLY $16,995 W/ DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! *** HEAD - TURNER RS EDITION!! *** LOCAL TRADE!!! *** Comes with fresh Manitoba safety inspection, not a dent on it! Very low kilometers, perfect car for summer. Power SUNROOF......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......RS Graphics Package......BOSTON ACOUSTICS Premium Audio System......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Power Adjustable Seat......Dual Exhaust......and 20-Inch Gunmetal Wheels w/ Pirelli P-Zero Tires!

Just arrived... Come get it while it lasts! ONLY 55,000 KMS!!! Will see for $1,600 OFF w/ dealer arranged financing... ONLY $16,995 financed! Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • hood scoop
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Driver Information System
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Front suspension type: double ball joint
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Gauge: oil pressure
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Rear brake width: 0.9
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Antenna type: element
  • Oil monitor
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: 6
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Rear seat folding: one-piece
  • Axle ratio: 3.27
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Front brake width: 1.18
  • Infotainment: MyLink
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
  • Wheels: painted aluminum
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Center console: front console with armrest
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Rear struts
  • Spare tire kit: tire sealant
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Storage: seatback
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Steering ratio: 16.1
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm
  • Rocker panel color: body-color
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
  • Tire type: touring
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

