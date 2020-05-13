2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning

Air filtration

Additional Features hood scoop

Retained Accessory Power

Energy absorbing steering column

Driver Information System

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 6

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Exhaust: dual tip

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Auxiliary audio input: MP3

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Front suspension type: double ball joint

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Shift knob trim: leather

One-touch windows: 2

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Gauge: oil pressure

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Rear brake width: 0.9

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Antenna type: element

Oil monitor

Front seat type: sport bucket

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Passenger seat power adjustments: 6

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Rear headrests: 2

Rear seat folding: one-piece

Axle ratio: 3.27

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake diameter: 12.6

Front brake width: 1.18

Infotainment: MyLink

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5

Wheels: painted aluminum

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Tuned suspension: sport

Center console: front console with armrest

Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining

Rear struts

Spare tire kit: tire sealant

Total speakers: 6

Vanity mirrors: dual

Spare tire kit: inflator kit

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Storage: seatback

Storage: accessory hook

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Steering ratio: 16.1

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 28 mm

Rocker panel color: body-color

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm

Tire type: touring

Side curtain airbags: rear

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Crumple zones: rear

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

