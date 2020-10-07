Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

42,000 KM

Details Description

$33,600

+ tax & licensing
$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - LOW K, 6.2 V8, Htd Lthr, Brembo, Sunroof!

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - LOW K, 6.2 V8, Htd Lthr, Brembo, Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$33,600

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6044895
  • Stock #: SCV4889
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ3E9292079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV4889
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 400 HP OF PURE MUSCLE! *** EXCEPTIONALLY LOW K + TOP OF THE LINE 2SS FEATURE PACKAGE!! *** WESTERN-OWNED + EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! *** This is a one-owner, Carfax reported, no collisions, no insurance claims, absolutely superb low mileage 2SS. Black on black is hard to ignore... pure stealth until you hit the gas and the tires scream! Stunning fast and an absolute joy to drive, 0-60 IN 4.6 SECONDS pushed through a mammoth 6.2L LS ENGINE and burbly raucous DUAL EXHAUST. Ride along with the best tunes possible on the PREMIUM BOSTON ACOUSTICS SOUND System!......ZL1 Style Hood w/ 2SS Graphics Package......BREMBO BRAKES......LED HALO HEADLIGHTS......PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR......Power SUNROOF......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......HEADS UP DISPLAY......Dark Tinted Windows round out the Ominous Look!......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Old School Analog Gge Package, Very Muscle Car!......LEATHER Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Windows, Mirrors)......400 HP 6.2L LS ENGINE!!!......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ PADDLE SHIFTERS!......Fog Lights......and 20-Inch Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit Mats. Pride of ownership evident on this car, very well cared for inside and out, and sparingly driven. ONLY 42,000 KMs on this beauty and on sale for the winter at just $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
