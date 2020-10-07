2014 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
*** 400 HP OF PURE MUSCLE! *** EXCEPTIONALLY LOW K + TOP OF THE LINE 2SS FEATURE PACKAGE!! *** WESTERN-OWNED + EXCELLENT HISTORY!!! *** This is a one-owner, Carfax reported, no collisions, no insurance claims, absolutely superb low mileage 2SS. Black on black is hard to ignore... pure stealth until you hit the gas and the tires scream! Stunning fast and an absolute joy to drive, 0-60 IN 4.6 SECONDS pushed through a mammoth 6.2L LS ENGINE and burbly raucous DUAL EXHAUST. Ride along with the best tunes possible on the PREMIUM BOSTON ACOUSTICS SOUND System!......ZL1 Style Hood w/ 2SS Graphics Package......BREMBO BRAKES......LED HALO HEADLIGHTS......PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR......Power SUNROOF......Huge TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......REAR VIEW CAMERA......HEADS UP DISPLAY......Dark Tinted Windows round out the Ominous Look!......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Old School Analog Gge Package, Very Muscle Car!......LEATHER Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Full Power Convenience Package (Locks, Windows, Mirrors)......400 HP 6.2L LS ENGINE!!!......6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ PADDLE SHIFTERS!......Fog Lights......and 20-Inch Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and custom fit Mats. Pride of ownership evident on this car, very well cared for inside and out, and sparingly driven. ONLY 42,000 KMs on this beauty and on sale for the winter at just $33,600 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
