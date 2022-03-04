Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

11,000 KM

Details Description

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Special Edition 2SS RS Convertible.. Only 11k!! Immaculate!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

11,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619377
  • Stock #: SCV7344
  • VIN: 2G1FK3DJ0E9292781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1 OF 35 BUILT FOR CANADA! *** EXTREMELY RARE SPRING SPECIAL EDITION!! *** IMMACULATE... ONLY 11,000 KILOMETERS!!! *** Very limited production, iconic blue on white 2SS with RS styling... Collector quality, sure to satisfy the most discerning of buyers. Outstanding history, looks amazing in photos, even better in person! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!



Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

