2014 Chevrolet Cruze

117,989 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

117,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335069
  • Stock #: 23359
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB2E7147588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black Granite Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,989 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

