The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. 2014 Chevrolet Cruze

269,800 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 2lt

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB1E7325131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E7325131
  • Mileage 269,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer# 4660

Comes Safetied

Affordable sedan with all the premium features along. The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. Still has lot of life left in it. 

Come down to our dealership  "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!

Some of the premium features Includes: 

      • Engine: 4-cylinder
      • Remote Start
      • Leather seats
      • 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control
      • Rear Vision Camera display
      • Touch Screen
      • Bluetooth streaming audio for music.
      • Front wheel drive
      • Remote keyless entry system
      • 6-speaker sound system
      • Cruise Control

      and many more…

        • Contact us now @ 

          Office # (204) 255-1297 

          Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

          Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

          Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

          Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

             Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

                         10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2014 Chevrolet Cruze