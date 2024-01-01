$8,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 2lt
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E7325131
- Mileage 269,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safetied
Affordable sedan with all the premium features along. The cabin has a handsome design, good noise isolation and quality soft-touch materials. Still has lot of life left in it.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the premium features Includes:
- Engine: 4-cylinder
- Remote Start
- Leather seats
- 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control
- Rear Vision Camera display
- Touch Screen
- Bluetooth streaming audio for music.
- Front wheel drive
- Remote keyless entry system
- 6-speaker sound system
- Cruise Control
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
-
and many more…
